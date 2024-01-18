Customer Operations Manager - India

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Customer Operations Manager in Mumbai. More details below:The Customer Operations manager ensures a healthy balance of effective, efficient, and compliant operations along with future readiness in line with business strategy across the PU.The Customer Operations manager ensures that the right support is in place to enable the sales team to focus on customer facing activities.Customer Operations is a key interface with external customers and distributors to ensure consistent service behaviours and premium brand experience delivery across all touch points.



Job Description:

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Drive standardisation, simplification and consistency in all operational activities by delivering compliant processes with local regulations, Group Standards and Customer & Sales Policies and Procedures.

Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high-quality customer experience to our customers.

Lead operational delivery of key customer management processes – Lead to contract, O2C, Schemes and Rebates management, Offer and Contract management, Customer Service Agreement

Customer projects implementation across markets in the PU.

Tracking performance against the key operational metrics (CSA metrics) & drive continuous improvement.

Customer communications execution in the market.

Manage the GBS (and/or other suppliers) operational interfaces focused on delivering as per agreed processes and SLAs.

Leadership: Delegates work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects. Provides the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Monitors performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivates and empowers others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities. Enables best practice sharing across the organisation.

Experience and Qualifications:

Education: University degree essential. MBA from a reputed institute is preferable.

Experience

Customer facing experience (sales, customer service, marketing, supply chain) 15-20 years

Demonstrated track record of performance delivery and process / continuous improvement through influencing and coaching others.

Team leadership and organisational skills in a global and diverse team.

Operational experience of the O2C process desirable.

Change management.

Skills & Competencies

Customer relationship management - Mastery

Internal functional navigation in support of customer - Mastery

Contract management - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience - Mastery

Customer promise execution - Mastery

Using operational tools to improve customer experience - Mastery

Negotiating value - Skilful application

Customer segmentation and channel management - Skilful application

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Skilful application



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.