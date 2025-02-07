Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Customer Operations Manager – META willl be responsible to lead multi-national Customer Operations team which is a key interface with external customers and ensures consistent service behaviours and premium brand experience delivery across touch points.

The role holder leads, coaches and motivates the market sales & customer operations team to deliver all sales support activities in the market that enable operational delivery of key customer management processes end-to-end (Lead to Contract, Order-to-Cash, Aftersales, Customer Service Offer), for all applicable market sales channels and ensures a healthy balance of effective, efficient and compliant operations along with future readiness in line with business strategy across the PU, and that the right support is in place to enable the sales team to focus on customer facing activities.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key accountabilities:

Drive standardisation and consistency in all operational activities by delivering compliant processes with local regulations, Group Standards and Customer & Sales Policies and Procedures

Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience to our customers, improving sales force effectiveness and efficiency, enabling an efficient cross-functional interface between sales, customer service, supply chain and the customer.

Provide comprehensive support to the market sales leadership team, engaging regularly with sales managers and customers to deliver our customer service offer

GBS performance management (SLAs) for the business

Performance tracking of customer management KPIs relevant to the market, as defined by the business on an annual basis

Managing escalations for complex customer issues raised via Sales/ GBS Customer teams

Continuous improvement accountabilities

Identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives in the market, in line with the global/regional frameworks and processes

Seek and drive automation opportunities in the area of customer management activities to improve efficiency and reduce workload

Delegates work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects

Provides the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected;

Monitors performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development.

Motivates and empowers others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.

Enables best practice sharing across the organisation.

Education:

University degree essential. A post graduate degree would be value added

Experience:

Min 10 years of Customer facing experience (sales, customer service, marketing, operations) ideally in Turkey, Africa and Middle East region.

International work experience managing regional teams

Demonstrated track record of performance delivery and process / continuous improvement through influencing and coaching others

Operational experience in Lead to Contract, Order to Cash, Customer Care and Customer Service Offer management.

Experience in driving simiplification and transformation projects

Skills & Competencies:

Internal functional navigation in support of customer - Mastery

Delivers an effortless customer experience – Mastery

Prioritization and focus on commercial value - Mastery

Customer promise execution - Mastery

Using operational tools to improve customer experience - Mastery

Customer segmentation and channel management - Skilful application

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Skilful application

Verbal and written communication in English - Mastery



Travel Requirement

