Customer Operations Manager - Thailand

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Lead, coach and motivate the market operations team to deliver all sales support processes and channel offer strategy, also manages any relationships with internal and external service providers to ensure service level agreements are delivered and to ensure alignment with business priorities, Castrol Investment Plan (CIP) and market Must Win Battles (MWBs)



Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience to our customers

Lead the operational delivery of key customer management processes – Lead to contract (L2C), Order to Cash (O2C), Rebates management, Offer and Contract management, Customer Service Agreement

Manage tracking performance against the key operational metrics (CSA metrics) & drive continuous improvement

Lead activities on customer setup – including ensuring any related digial system (Keris Portal) is set up correctly and functioning at all times and manage customer communications execution in the market

Support tender/offer preparation for new customers and customer renewals for the market/channel

Cooperate with cross-functional teams and/or stakeholders to ensure the solutions are developed and sales & customer support activities are delivered to channel/customers according to the plan

Lead team to build on understanding of channel/customers’ requirements and/or needs and provide support to Channel Sales Managers in exploring business opportunities including new customers development

Evaluate the effectiveness of channel support programs to ensure relevancy and and delivery of MWBs

Incorporate insight/feedback from customers via constant customer engagement, market intelligence to optimize our channel offers and improve our business performance

Lead customer projects implementation in market including benchmarking best practices in Aspac PU on service & offer, trade program, and digital solutions

Leadership Opportunities:

Lead and mentor a dynamic team of 7 individuals

Delegate work appropriately and ensure that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects.

Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected, monitor performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development

Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provide others with coaching and development opportunities.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



