Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the role

The Customer Operations Manager - Vietnam leads, coaches and motivates the market operations team to deliver all sales support processes and channel offer strategy, also handle any relationships with internal and external service providers to ensure service level agreements are delivered and to ensure alignment with business priorities, Castrol Investment Plan (CIP) and market Must Win Battles (MWBs)

Key Accountabilities

Lead the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience to our customers

Lead the operational delivery of key customer management processes – Lead to contract (L2C), Order to Cash (O2C), Rebates management, Offer and Contract management, Customer Service Agreement

Run tracking performance against the key operational metrics (CSA metrics) & drive continuous improvement

Lead activities on customer setup – including ensuring any related digial system (Keris Portal) is set up accurately and functioning at all times and handle customer communications execution in the market

Support tender/offer preparation for new customers and customer renewals for the market/channel

Agree with cross-functional teams and/or partners to ensure the solutions are developed and sales & customer support activities are delivered to channel/customers according to the plan

Lead team to build on understanding of channel/customers’ requirements and/or needs and provide support to Channel Sales Managers in exploring business opportunities including new customers development

Evaluate the efficiency of channel support programs to ensure relevancy and and delivery of MWBs

Incorporate insight/feedback from customers via constant customer engagement, market intelligence to optimize our channel offers and improve our business performance

Lead customer projects implementation in market including benchmarking best practices in Aspac PU on service & offer, trade program, and digital solutions

Leadership:

Lead and mentor a dynamic team of 11 individuals (6 direct reports)

Delegate work appropriately and ensure that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects.

Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance encouraged, monitor performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development

Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provide others with coaching and development opportunities.

Requirements

min University degree in relevant studies

6+ years of customer facing experience (sales, customer service, marketing, operations)

Operational experience of the L2C and O2C process

Experiences in channel offer strategy development and execution

Demonstrated track record of performance delivery and process/ continuous improvement through influencing and coaching others

Proven experience leading and developing a team

Demonstrates a bias for action in all areas of work; shows serious commitment to accountability and ownership, and a strong work ethics

Strong communicator, both oral and written

Experience working with and influencing cross functional teams, preferably in large matrix organizations

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.