Job summary

This role will consider applications across all European countries with a BP presence. Responsible for leading a large team to ensure delivery of HSSE, financial profitability, growth performance objectives and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related critical initiatives, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail by maintaining consistent operating standards in full compliance with legislation and BP policies/procedures.

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Job Description:

The role of the Customer Operations Senior Manager is to define and build a multi-year customer service change roadmap to transform the B2B and B2C customer service experience in collaboration with the global business services team. Within this role, you will be accountable for design, delivery, implementation and continuous improvement of the processes and initiatives required to deliver the roadmap.

The strategy will need to include consideration of people, tools, process and technology. Whilst also taking into account external market best-practise, global benchmarking & centre of expertise guidance. You will also lead change working alongside the leadership team, through analytical assessment of opportunities and strong communication of the value and necessity for change.

Key Responsibilities:

Owning the transformation of the organisation’s customer service operating model so that it is fit for today and the future

Plan, design and implement a multi-year change programme to support the embedding of the strategy for B2B and B2C customer service delivery across the Mobility and Convenience Europe organisation

Ensure that the delivery of new processes, ways of working or initiatives delivered through the programme meet the business requirements and are of an appropriate standard

To influence decision making to ensure the success of new operational processes, performance management systems and changes in culture

Collaborate with all functions and supporting interfaces to ensure processes are aligned

Act as a mentor to others in the organisation around process optimisation and operating model efficiency

Ensure adequate performance updates are delivered in leadership team performance meetings.

Ensure effective quality assurance and take overall responsibility for the integrity of the programme. Focusing on adherence to local and company policy and procedure and coherence with interdependent functions and programmes

Accountable for the programmes' budget to ensure any expenditure and cost is handled

Be responsible for the risk register for all projects within the programme and hold the accountability to mitigate and handle any risks for the overall programme

Handle communication with all relevant partners to ensure that they are constantly advised, resolve any issues that are raised and to seek insight to support with decisions and future activities

Job Requirements:

Previous experience in leading customer transformation projects and programmes, turnaround and/or performance improvement including customer service centre strategy and operations

Experience operating in a multifaceted, multifunctional organisation and evidence of inspiring change initiatives

Significant experience in change management and cultural transformation

Lean 6 Sigma Black belt (desired)

Business/retail/commercial acumen combined with strong ability to influence without authority at all levels of the organisation

Analytical problem solver, with ability to seek innovative ways of addressing problems and to simplify activities

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



