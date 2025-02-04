Customer Procurement Advisor

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Are you ready to play an interesting role in bp’s journey to becoming an outstanding Integrated Energy Company? We’re seeking a dynamic Procurement Manager on a 12-month fixed-term contract where you’ll have the chance to create an impact within a supportive and collaborative environment.

In this pivotal role, you will act as the primary liaison between procurement and key team members across the C&P business, encompassing Mobility and Convenience, Castrol, Aviation, and Midstream operations. Your efforts will be instrumental in ensuring that procurement activities are strategically aligned with the business's growth objectives.

Key Accountabilities

Act as the primary procurement advisor and communicate with business team members, leading review meetings and representing the Customer Procurement team in forums and leadership discussions.

Manage relationships with the Sourcing & Contracting team to ensure alignment with local market conditions, legislation, and business needs.

Provide business and supplier insights to build category strategy development.

Partner with team members to build and share a demand plan that aligns business objectives with procurement activities.

Connect team members with category expertise, translating strategies as needed, and support cross-category procurement initiatives.

Drive global procurement programs, including Modern Slavery, Sustainability, and Indigenous Supply initiatives.

Implement sourcing activities for the Australian business in collaboration with Category and Sourcing & Contracting teams.

Lead all aspects of contract implementation and ensure smooth integration into the business.

Ensure supplier performance and contract compliance to increase value delivery from procurement programs.

Expertise in Category Management, Sourcing, Contracting, Supplier Management, and Commercial Negotiation.

Uphold bp’s Code of Conduct, ensuring ethical behavior and compliance with HSSE, legal, and financial standards.

About You

University degree in a relevant technical or business field.

Strong internal customer management skills with a proven ability to engage senior leadership.

Expertise in category management, sourcing, contracting, and supplier management.

Experience in delivering results across geographies and in virtual teams.

Familiarity with P2P processes, SAP, Ariba, or other e-procurement tools (desirable).

This role is Melbourne based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Generous salary package.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.