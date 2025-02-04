Customer Procurement Advisor

Entity:Finance
Are you ready to play an interesting role in bp’s journey to becoming an outstanding Integrated Energy Company? We’re seeking a dynamic Procurement Manager on a 12-month fixed-term contract where you’ll have the chance to create an impact within a supportive and collaborative environment.
In this pivotal role, you will act as the primary liaison between procurement and key team members across the C&P business, encompassing Mobility and Convenience, Castrol, Aviation, and Midstream operations. Your efforts will be instrumental in ensuring that procurement activities are strategically aligned with the business's growth objectives.
Key Accountabilities
About You
This role is Melbourne based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
WHY JOIN US?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.