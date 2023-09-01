Job summary

Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing analyst support for category strategy development (category aligned) using sound category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Customer Procurement Services Analyst will join the Finance Procurement team and will report to the Discipline Lead in Customer Procurement Services. You will support a wide range of procurement activities in support of the global Customer Supply procurement team, which includes supplier facing category teams and business facing teams. This area of procurement is aligned to our customer and products businesses. Join the excitement as we achieve our goals to innovate and bring the future of mobility, energy and services to our customers.

The role resides within the agile flow to work team, and therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management and program management.

This role will require you to apply an agile approach, quickly adapting to new tasks and categories working with variety of Supply and Business Facing teams on category strategy development and implementation in support of bp’s aims and ambitions. Tasks may vary from performing analysis and co-ordinating key inputs e.g., supply market analysis, cost modelling and benchmarking to implementation of a category strategy at a site / market level by handling the localisation of the category strategy and purchasing mentorship to agreed timelines, and supplier management activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead your project portfolio within the agile team, prioritising multiple projects with our procurement team with a passion for extraordinary delivery to our customers.

Support the development of category and sourcing strategies i.e. supply market analysis, cost modelling and benchmarking, working closely with the category teams.

Support the Supply Facing teams to lead the interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organisation,

Ensure compliance in line with BP policies such as safety and risk management, delegation of authority and functional guidelines.

Improve the value delivered by customer procurement.

Provide specialist Procurement and category advice and mentorship to the business.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven experience of developing strategic category strategies

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, and contracting with knowledge of the full value chain including purchasing/supply management.

Excellent communication skills with a track record of building strong relationships and delivering outstanding customer satisfaction.

Able to analyse data sets and use tools such as Power BI to build actionable insights.

A continuous improvement mindset, ability to solve problems, and a collaborative spirit with a relentless focus on customer end-to-end efficiency and innovation.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and optimally with people at all levels in an organisation.

Strong learning agility and ability to support a wide range of activities successfully.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree preferred (not crucial)

MCIPS desirable

Desirable Criteria:

German or Polish language skills

Knowledge of systems vital to deliver procurement activities such as Compass, Ariba, MS software suite.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



