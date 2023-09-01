Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing analyst support for category strategy development (category aligned) using sound category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing analyst support for category strategy development (category aligned) using sound category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Customer Procurement Services Analyst will join the Finance Procurement team and will report to the Discipline Lead in Customer Procurement Services. You will support a wide range of procurement activities in support of the global Customer Supply procurement team, which includes supplier facing category teams and business facing teams. This area of procurement is aligned to our customer and products businesses. Join the excitement as we achieve our goals to innovate and bring the future of mobility, energy and services to our customers.
The role resides within the agile flow to work team, and therefore, you will have an opportunity to be involved in a variety of activities spanning category management, supplier management and program management.
This role will require you to apply an agile approach, quickly adapting to new tasks and categories working with variety of Supply and Business Facing teams on category strategy development and implementation in support of bp’s aims and ambitions. Tasks may vary from performing analysis and co-ordinating key inputs e.g., supply market analysis, cost modelling and benchmarking to implementation of a category strategy at a site / market level by handling the localisation of the category strategy and purchasing mentorship to agreed timelines, and supplier management activities.
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits!
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.