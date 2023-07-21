Customer Programs Lead

Job summary

Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more! Job title and IDCustomer Program Lead (136800BR)CountryUnited States of AmericaLocationUS: ChicagoJob Profile SummaryThe Customer Program Lead is responsible for leading execution and continuous improvement of key marketing programs in place to support the branded jobber and dealer channels-of-trade in support of consumer experience, customer satisfaction, brand equity and commercial goals. This includes, but is not limited to, Helios Brand Standard Program, Co-Op Program, and development of specific customer programs to support consumer site experience at bp/Amoco branded sites. This role will also support development and execution of new and differentiated, and continuous improvement of existing, branded customer marketing offers and programs across the bp and Amoco branded markets to increase base business and drive new growth for bp and its customers. The Customer Program Lead will also champion the customer experience and voice internally and ensure tight linkage between Sales and Marketing to secure fluid management of execution expectations, competitive intel, and new opportunities.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support of growing material base of $18bn per annum in branded revenues through the development and execution of safe, effective, and efficient branded B2B programs and offers with branded marketers.

Develop and/or lead the execution and continuous improvement of key B2B marketing programs, using customer and sales feedback and insights to ensure both customer and bp needs and Key Performance Indicators are met.

Monitor customer and competitive trends across retail offer development and brand standards programs.

Support CX Senior Manager in annual planning process to ensure that programs continue to align to forward strategy and are adjusted as required to meet changing customer and market needs.

Ensure execution field teams are equipped with effective tools, data and support to implement the Helios and Co-Op programs in-market.

Lead key external vendor relationships on behalf of bp in support of B2B programs.

Ensure excellence in program development and execution through partnering with relevant stakeholders to ensure the right inputs drive programs and to ensure program information and requirements are positioned in a strong and timely manner with customers.

Represent the voice of the customer during the creation of B2B and B2C marketing offers and programs to ensure optimal customer consensus and execution.

Continuously performance manage impact and value of owned branded B2B offers and programs.

Management of one full-time employee ​​​

Education

Bachelor’s degree

​​Experience

5 years of Sales & Marketing business experience, preferably within a B2B/B2C environments

​Skills & Proficiencies

Strong eye for business, analytical and financial skills

Ability to optimally interact with and influence team members, decision rights partners, third party vendors, agencies

Ability to effectively run and coordinate multiple projects at onetime, including project management discipline

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Knowledgeable of competitor, customer, and industry insights, ​and shown ability of translating insights into commerciallyviable programs.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.