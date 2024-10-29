Customer Programs & Offer Lead

Job summary

As part of the Castrol Americas Customer Excellence & Operations team, this role will be responsible for the management of Castrol’s Installer Management Interface (IMI) rebates platform. This will entail close collaboration with DIFM sales, Customer Offer and Experience, Finance and 3rd party teams to support and drive customer and business solutions!

This role will lead Castrol’s trade programs implementation for the Key & National Accounts and Wakefield trade programs, working closely with finance, sales, and global business service (GBS) teams.

Additionally, this role will manage the development and implementation of process flows and standard operating procedures for IMI, business, and related customer offer processes as well as assist in the implementation and execution of O2C projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Own and manage the relationship between Castrol and 3rd party supplier to ensure the support for the IMI application is properly secured.

Lead and oversee the continued development strategy and support of the IMI application, escalate issues and initiate, support enhancement opportunities.

Primary liaison role to facilitate communication and collaboration between business and functional teams. Serve as a bridge, connecting and coordinating efforts to ensure smooth operations and efficient decision-making of the IMI application.

Drive the digital and data BI sales adoption and utilization of our digital assets, offers, and management information tools for optimization leveraging automation and insights.

Manage the IMI budget and provide quarterly required financial performance updates, including management of Statements of Work (SoW), prepare budget forecast, and request set up of annual purchase orders.

Perform analysis to define and clearly understand business and customer needs, including documenting detailed requirements for a solution and robust implementation.

Apply agility project management approach to adapt a project plan to changing needs of our customers and business stakeholders that results in improved customer experience.

Coordinate the implementation and execution of product portfolio changes, pricing actions, account transfers, and ad-hoc programs to rebate offers.

Responsible for the execution of the Key & National Accounts, and Wakefield trade programs. This includes management of accrual agreements, accurate rebate\royalty settlements, and insurance of proper controls regarding all trade program activities.

Ensure trade program funds are properly managed and that operations adhere to bp Control and Compliance

Initiate with IT and manage system issues, modifications, and improvements for Vistex/SAP.

Support customer service level initiatives and drive order to cash (O2C) simplification towards improved operational effectiveness, including performance analysis. Anticipate the needs of the business and the sales force and proactively support flawless execution of the customer offer.

Lead the documentation, process flows, and ways of working for the IMI, business, and customer offer processes.

Support implementation and execution of O2C related initiatives, projects.

Education:

Bachelors Degree in Business, Operations, Sales.

Experience:

3-5 years of business and customer operations experience.

Experience with commercial offers and sales process accumen.

Experience working with internal and external partners and building strong relationships.

Knowledge and experience in Digital and Operating SAP System.

Diverse experience and knowledge of O2C, pricing and rebates processes.

Strong application, knowledge, and experience in digital and operating systems.

Experience working with global and multifunctional teams..

Experience managing data-centric tasks, analytic-based operations, and information-driven activities.

Track record of success in improving customer experience, operations, and business performance.

Skills & Competencies:

Project and stakeholder management skills.

Excellence in enabling customer satisfaction and operational improvement, with a passion to perform.

Strong leadership values, behaviors, and soft skills that care for, inspire, & motivate teams.

Ability to build strong relationships and connect at all levels of a global organization.

Possess resilience, tenacity, and the drive to see things to the end.

Possess the ability to be a strong communicator, influencer, with adaptive communication style.

Ability to quickly identify issues, root cause, conflict resolution, articulate solutions, and solve problems.

Data driven, with a strong financial and performance discipline, including attention to data detail and accuracy.

