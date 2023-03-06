Customer Quality Advisor (M/F/D)

Job summary

Full-time located in Europe



Who we are:

Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.



Today, Castrol supports greater sustainability through its Path360 strategy, which sets targets for waste reduction, reducing CO2 emissions and improving quality of life by 2030. Castrol is part of bp and provides products and services to customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products represent innovation, technology leadership, performance and an uncompromising commitment to quality worldwide.

How you can help to shape the future:



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Supporting Sales, GSC and GBS with the management of Customer Specific Requirements (CSRs) of OEM

Own and manage the process and documentation related to APQP, PPAP, PSW

Management of agreed Customer Specific Requirements across EMEA

Management, from planning till execution and support of Customer audits and assessments

Monitoring of customer feedback to proposed CSR agreements

Responsible for the implementation of the CSR process and database across EMEA

minimum of 3 years' experience with IATF 16949 (formally ISO/TS 16949) and customer specific standards ((e.g. VDA, QS 9000, Ford Q1, VW Formel-Q).

minimum of 3 years' experience in the usage of core quality tools (e.g. APQP, PPAP, FMEA, 8D), process management, sales/GSC and OEM customers

Very good written and verbal English skills and maybe others

Focus on Company behaviors (safety, respect, excellence, courage, one team)

Skills in problem solving and networking, especially in interfacing with other functions

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks