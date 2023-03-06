Site traffic information and cookies

Customer Quality Advisor (M/F/D)

  • Location Flexible - Flexible - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146027BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Full-time located in Europe

Who we are: 
Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.
As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.

Today, Castrol supports greater sustainability through its Path360 strategy, which sets targets for waste reduction, reducing CO2 emissions and improving quality of life by 2030. Castrol is part of bp and provides products and services to customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products represent innovation, technology leadership, performance and an uncompromising commitment to quality worldwide.

How you can help to shape the future:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

  • Supporting Sales, GSC and GBS with the management of Customer Specific Requirements (CSRs) of OEM
  • Own and manage the process and documentation related to APQP, PPAP, PSW
  • Management of agreed Customer Specific Requirements across EMEA
  • Management, from planning till execution and support of Customer audits and assessments
  • Monitoring of customer feedback to proposed CSR agreements
  • Responsible for the implementation of the CSR process and database across EMEA
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
  • minimum of 3 years' experience with IATF 16949 (formally ISO/TS 16949) and customer specific standards ((e.g. VDA, QS 9000, Ford Q1, VW Formel-Q).
  • minimum of 3 years' experience in the usage of core quality tools (e.g. APQP, PPAP, FMEA, 8D), process management, sales/GSC and OEM customers
  • Very good written and verbal English skills and maybe others
  • Focus on Company behaviors (safety, respect, excellence, courage, one team)
  • Skills in problem solving and networking, especially in interfacing with other functions
  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks
What we offer:
  • Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance
  • Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more
  • Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programs and buddy support
  • Matching fund; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

