Customer Quality Advisor (M/F/D)

Full-time located in Europe
Who we are:
Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.
As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.
Today, Castrol supports greater sustainability through its Path360 strategy, which sets targets for waste reduction, reducing CO2 emissions and improving quality of life by 2030. Castrol is part of bp and provides products and services to customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products represent innovation, technology leadership, performance and an uncompromising commitment to quality worldwide.
How you can help to shape the future:
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented: