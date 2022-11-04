Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Customer Reporting Specialist

Customer Reporting Specialist

Customer Reporting Specialist

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142155BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

.

As the Customer Solutions Analyst, you will provide central point for all operational reporting requirement for F&D business. Work F&D teams to define and build requirements and maintain enhancement cycle of existing report assets delivered via the Athena and Dataworks team. This role will support the Customer solutions Manager in ensuring effective internal and external MI delivery to the F&D business – covering both performance, customer analytics and assurance reporting.

Key Accountabilities

  • Develop and manage back log of enhancements of current F&D data assets – supporting the product ownership of F&D MI to create and manage better insights into card, fleet and dealer performance
  • Management of User Acceptance Testing and co-ordiante the collection and development of user stories to support ongoing development
  • Develop and deploy user training & quick reference guidae material to enhance value in user across the stakeholder groups
  • Careful management of bespoke reporting generated from BOSS and other monthly/quarterly/annual adhoc reporting – with view to systemize over time
  • Support the data and information requirements to ensure new product offers can be reported on effectively
  • Support Customer Solution Advisors with retrospective reviews to drive Quality Assurance agenda

Education
  • Degree Qualified or relevant experience.

Experience
  • Experience operating within in an Agile framework, gathering, and developing user stories
  • Experience in developing effective reporting and insight tools for business users
  • Experience engaging and influencing a diverse range of stakeholders
  • Business Analytics or similar discipline – preparing / executing performance insights
  • Working in multi-disciplined teams – working effectively with end users and technical teams

Skills & Competencies
  • Analytical expertise – understanding data structures and performance reporting principles
  • Management of user requirements and effective translation to prioritised back logs for technical teams
  • Keen & systematic problem solver and capable of working in dynamic and fast-paced environment
  • Critically minded with a view for process improvement and delivering efficiencies
  • Ability to work & communicate effectively with a diverse stakeholder base in a changing environment
BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.

To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

Apply Search all jobs at bp