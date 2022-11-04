Customer Reporting Specialist

Job summary

.

As the Customer Solutions Analyst, you will provide central point for all operational reporting requirement for F&D business. Work F&D teams to define and build requirements and maintain enhancement cycle of existing report assets delivered via the Athena and Dataworks team. This role will support the Customer solutions Manager in ensuring effective internal and external MI delivery to the F&D business – covering both performance, customer analytics and assurance reporting.



Key Accountabilities

Develop and manage back log of enhancements of current F&D data assets – supporting the product ownership of F&D MI to create and manage better insights into card, fleet and dealer performance

Management of User Acceptance Testing and co-ordiante the collection and development of user stories to support ongoing development

Develop and deploy user training & quick reference guidae material to enhance value in user across the stakeholder groups

Careful management of bespoke reporting generated from BOSS and other monthly/quarterly/annual adhoc reporting – with view to systemize over time

Support the data and information requirements to ensure new product offers can be reported on effectively

Support Customer Solution Advisors with retrospective reviews to drive Quality Assurance agenda

Degree Qualified or relevant experience.

Experience operating within in an Agile framework, gathering, and developing user stories

Experience in developing effective reporting and insight tools for business users

Experience engaging and influencing a diverse range of stakeholders

Business Analytics or similar discipline – preparing / executing performance insights

Working in multi-disciplined teams – working effectively with end users and technical teams

Analytical expertise – understanding data structures and performance reporting principles

Management of user requirements and effective translation to prioritised back logs for technical teams

Keen & systematic problem solver and capable of working in dynamic and fast-paced environment

Critically minded with a view for process improvement and delivering efficiencies

Ability to work & communicate effectively with a diverse stakeholder base in a changing environment

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.