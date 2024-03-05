Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are looking for Customer Service Advisor to join our Customers & Products team based in Istanbul, Turkey.
In this role, you will be responsible to handle Customer Service activities through maintaining communication and connection between customer service and operations teams.
We also expect you to play a key role in customer satisfaction and work closely with Global Business Solutions (GBS), Commercial Development, Marketing, Tax, Legal teams.
This role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.
About the role:
In this role You will have the opportunity to:
About you:
Vocational School Graduate or University Degree (preferably)
It would also be essential that you have:
Desirable criteria:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.