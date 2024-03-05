This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are looking for Customer Service Advisor to join our Customers & Products team based in Istanbul, Turkey.

In this role, you will be responsible to handle Customer Service activities through maintaining communication and connection between customer service and operations teams.

We also expect you to play a key role in customer satisfaction and work closely with Global Business Solutions (GBS), Commercial Development, Marketing, Tax, Legal teams.

This role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role:

In this role You will have the opportunity to:

Execute day-to-day customer service-related operational tasks to ensure the service meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, and customer service core values.

Ensure entry/ update of the new site, customer information and sales conditions into the ERP system.

Provide necessary documents upon customer’s request (Sales report, Payment details pricing, dealer letter etc.)

Create non-oil invoices requested by Commercial Development, Marketing, and IT&S departments.

Create overdue interest invoices according to the approval authority.

Follow up the Bank Letter of Guaranties process into cash and provide necessary documents to the related bank.

Deliver to GBS Bank Letter of Guaranties, Cheques received from the customer.

Provide payment confirmations of customer invoices and submit the information to GBS.

Manage the process of wrong, cancelled or returned invoices according to the procedure.

Interrogate debts or un-invoiced amounts for the customers who will be sent legal cases.

Proceed with entering of Special Tax Customers into the ERP system according to the procedure, share necessary info with the tax department, and organize all written communication and documentation.

Inform GBS about the changes and corrections by following customer accounts.

Enter counterparty due diligence details into Aravo System

Contact the ERP systems support teams and resolve the system problems.

Follow-up dealer contract’s expiry dates.

About you:

Vocational School Graduate or University Degree (preferably)

It would also be essential that you have:

Strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviors.

Proven practical knowledge of Excel program and other MS Office tools.

Excellent time management and organization skills

Ability to work under pressure and at intense work pace.

Fluency in Turkish and English

Desirable criteria:

Previous Customer Service Experience and operations knowledge



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.