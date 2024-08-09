Customer Service Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Initial point of contact for all retail consumers regarding site experience concerns

Provide exceptional customer service to our customers and team members.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems

Act as a customer concern point for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external/internal customers

Interact in a professional, , and efficient manner and call out relevant concerns

Retail marketing program information, policy and product fulfilment.

Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.

Complaint resolution, identification, and management of complaint root causes.

Representatives are responsible for accurately creating tickets, promptly and efficiently obtaining critical information, and passing that information to the appropriate personnel.

Maintain a high level of proficiency with electronic systems and processes used to facilitate communications and requests, provide contact information, and call logs and contact response teams; these systems include telephone systems, other electronic data capture systems, the notification system, Microsoft Office, and basic Windows functionality.

Maintain and update knowledge documents critical to the operation of the Notification Centre; this includes call contact lists, business notification requirements, critical issue requirements and paths.

Must have the ability to figure out appropriate actions for new or unique incidents without scripted guidance.

Transfer knowledge at shift change to ensure handover of critical on-going incidents and tickets are handled efficiently and correctly.

Complete any special assignments such as data support for critical systems, system and activity documentation, knowledge base activities and other operational related assignments.

Engage in continual learning and education to ensure a high level of understanding about business operations, technology and Crisis Management/Emergency Response systems and capabilities.

Representatives must actively engage in continuous improvement in all activities

Education:

Graduate degree or equivalent experience

High-level computer knowledge in both hardware and software

Networking and general application support

Job Requirements

Superior customer service skills.

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships.

Demonstrated ability in established customer service organizations

Team-oriented approach.

Strong problem-solving skill

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high-quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in technology and systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

