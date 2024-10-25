Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Role Purpose

The Customer Service Analyst, with minimal direction, is responsible for leading complex issues involving in-depth begin of BPMe / earning Application, POP or Dedication PlDe dicationand retail maintenance. Acts as a liaison and work closely with other groups within the GBS and outside the organization. Provide support and training to colleagues. Lead colleagues when required in Customer and Consumer Support objectives. Document and training materials for agents. Lead projects and tasks related to new activity affecting Customer and Consumer Support. Provide data driven support for new initiatives, routine problems, chronic problems and all facets of team.

Should be willing to work in 24*7 environment.

Key Accountabilities

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, system upgrades or modifications, as well as provide feedback and updates back to the team and department.

Deliver training, training materials, solve documentation and continual on the job training for agents.

Serve on, and sometimes lead, projects or improvements.

Assist in data tracking for upgrades, software glitches, and beta testing.

Provide routine updates to management with project updates, chronic issues.

Act as liaison between the GBS and other vendors for learning development and support.

Serve as the point of contact between the customers and other teams including Level 2 Support, Fuels Marketing, Fuels Engineering.

Evaluate and recommend improvements to existing support processes.

Identify gaps in support processes, build and document work around solutions for gaps identified or when standard fix fails. These gaps or issues may require in-depth analysis and working with other parties closely to resolve. Provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed.

Handle follow up on work you're doing including but not limited to statistical reporting and call trend analysis.

Handle and follow up on all called out issues including but not limited to BPMe, Dedicationy, Fuel Claims, and POP.

Good interpersonal, analytical, business and technical judgment, negotiation, problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.

Provide SME support to a Customer and Consumer Support team.

Interview prospective team members for open positions and perform technical evaluation of prospective team members as part of Assessment Center process.

Participate in the selection of new team members

Advise the work of team members, including mentoring on process issues. Train new team members in day-to-day duties.

Train current members in process changes, system implementations, policy updates.

Provide input into employee’s performance reviews and make recommendations for final performance ratings.

Identify employees strengths and opportunities and recommend development opportunities for employees.

Identify performance issues and recommend appropriate course of action (training, mentor etc.)

Back-fill for the Team Lead, as needed

Bring up issues from team members and customers.

Provide knowledge to all projects which potentially impact the team.

Assist in the implementation of policy changes, new work, and process changes.

Maintain end to end desktop procedure documentation.

Lead focused continuous improvement effort within each work group, identifying gaps in current processes, making decisions on changes within process area and promoting principles of standardization and simplification. Use and advocate for standard CI tools such as A3 dashboards across team, mentoring individuals to improve their CI skills.

Education and Experience

Graduation or equivalent

Minimum 1 year current experience in SME or 3 years equivalent experience Consumer Fuels Support. Strong PC skills including Microsoft Office and ability to navigate and use software.

Understanding of programming, database design and software development.

Good understanding of working model technology design. Understanding of Carbon Copy and Remote Desktop

Ability to lead a project.

Reputation of working effectively across complementary teams and operations. History of providing training and support to peers on technical business processes or systems.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.