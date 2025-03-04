Customer Service Assistant - French speaking

Job summary

Here at bp pulse, we're energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have designed and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving. We are looking for French speaking Customer Care Advisors to join our team, dealing with a diverse variety of inbound and outbound communications with customers, including calls, emails and live chats. Our contact centre is open 365 days a year 24 hours day supporting our customers on the go with their charging needs.

Key tasks and responsibilities:

Be the first line of support for our French speaking customers and charge point hosts.

Identify customer needs and resolve their queries on first contact.

Champion our exciting products and keep up to date with any developments to our market leading network (full training provided!)

Act as an ambassador for our brand.

Provide quality customer service being the voice of bp pulse, understanding our service is our differentiator.

Triage customer queries with a view to resolving customer queries quickly and efficiently.

Manage customer queries across multiple channels including calls, emails, case management, etc.

Knowledge and experience:

Strong customer service background with a focus on providing exceptional service to our customers.

Strong verbal and written communication in English and French.

A positive attitude towards working collaboratively.

Flexibility and resilience

Ability to learn quickly and embrace change in a positive manner.

Comfortable with working on multiple systems, such as – Amazon Connect and Salesforce (Full training provided)

Additional information:

This role is working 40 hours per week across 5 days out of 7. Working hours between 07:00am – 10:00pm.

This role is a 6-month fixed term contract.

We offer hybrid working – 60% of shifts must be worked from our Milton Keynes based office.

Shifts will be provided in regular blocks with varying start and end times.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

