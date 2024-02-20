Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Manager

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Lead and supervise operational activities of the Customer Service organization to ensure timely delivery of Customer services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements, relevant processes, and policies. Review relevant reports and critical metrics, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals, and plan corrective action accordingly

Provide relevant support and work with internal partners and collaborators as an integrated part of the Castrol’s governance model in Europe

Lead and support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO and IATF standards across the organisation

Be an advocate for change, drive implementation of new process and growing the organisation in line with the shared GBS/Castrol strategy

Support the management decision process to deliver the strategy by providing recommendations based functional and process expertise.

Proactively plan, develop and supervise implementation of quality and process improvement by demonstrating technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management

Complete process reviews and propose improvements to align and standardize across the Customer Castrol organisation and ensure changes are embedded and adhered consistently

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers, and external service providers to ensure related issues are taken care of in a timely and effective manner

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations

Drive cross functional teamwork and identify, resolve, and develop solutions for sophisticated, called out and systemic operational problems to always ensure consistent and high-quality customer service

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct performance appraisals, reward employees

Through effective leadership and promotion of Equal Opportunities, reinforce management practices and communication processes to define and improve individual and team performance and inspire positive motivation and dedication of all staff within the Customer Service organisation

Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure right competency level in performing activities

Support the development of a high-performance culture within teams, promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to Degree level or equivalent.

8-10 years operational experience in Customer management is required

Track record of being a 2nd level manager

Previous experience with the Castrol PU and relevant process understanding is an advantage

Deep functional expertise and experience in Order to Cash process

Demonstrated experience in driving transformational initiatives

Proven, strong leadership skills, experience in leading through others

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

Ability to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Project management and transition experience

Proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



