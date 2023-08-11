Customer Service Order Management and Delivery Representative - TUCA

Job summary

The role is to assist customers with their purchases in a manner that is conducive to building long-term relationships between Castrol and its customers. This role is operational, to reactively take and proactively manage the customer orders and delivery/invoicing job ensuring that these are processed in a way that our service commitments to the customers are met. The role manages the relevant activities of the O2C process in line with the Customer Service Agreement, manage the relevant order processing systems available in the market; responsible for back order management, complaint management and other customer facing activities as required. An essential part of this role is to ensure that all the relevant information required to successfully execute customer orders is obtained and communicated to all relevant parties, including the Sales teams, SC, Credit Teams, Finance, and most importantly the customers. Please note that primary job location will be Bursa.

Key accountabilities:

Processing customer orders Entering the orders received from distributors and from direct sales fully and in a timely manner into the system, following up the entered orders from the Portal. Following up the daily pending orders and flow reports, determining the primary shipment program

Customer credit management Collaborating with the Finance group and ensuring that prevailing problems of orders are solved and orders are shipped in a timely manner.

Customer offer management Following up and coordinating the customer risks. Reporting the KPI’s. Keeping track of the order products which are required urgently or which are not in stock, reporting them to planning in coordination with Customer Services Representatives, Product Demand Manager and Logistics Planning Manager.



Delivery and Invoicing

Invoicing for direct segment customers

Contact 3PL for special delivery requirements

Conduct customer pick up

Perform manual invoicing in case of need.

Control and resolve any problems in GİB system

Support month end processes in delivery and invoicing

Manage FORD central invoicing process

Communicate with sales

Perform all the relevant order processing, order management, including order acknowledgement and order confirmation for the customer using available tools/systems, cash collection, dunning and reconciliation activities where necessary for direct segments.

Handle all the complaint management activities for the market, including delivery against the SLAs defined in the Customer Service Agreement (CSA), ensuring all customer enquiries and complaints are attended and resolved

Maintain a sound knowledge of Castrol's products and services and the CSA Framework of customer offer, sales policies and procedures and all BP internal control policies

Support sales in customer related matters

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations

Applies knowledge of tools and systems to gather and integrate data from multiple sources to find the root cause of issues to solve them; Is proactive in updating/correcting any data in the system that is identified as being incorrect/incomplete; Shows a good understanding of the tools and systems available, how they operate and their strengths and limitations

It will be essential to have:

University degree in BA Finance and/or Logistics

Minimum three years of previous Customer Service and delivery experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities

Logistics experience

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs



Other required skills:

Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven

SAP skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office tools

Excellent interpersonal skills

Customer Service & Business Knowledge: Awareness

Advanced Level of English



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



