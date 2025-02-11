Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Customer Service Process Design SME plays substantial role in bp’s transformation activities. Working in the Digital Solutions and Transformation (DS&T) team within Finance Business & Technology (FBT), the role holder will collaborate with the Manager and run design and monitoring of the relevant customer processes with the bp group’s Enterprise Activity Model (EAM).

Key Accountabilities

Lead & deliver strategic customer results with alignment to 2025 Customer Roadmap

Serve as the Customer Global Process Owner (GPO) SME, applying project experiences towards improved efficiency across new and in-flight project delivery

Drive internal and external collaborator engagement across all interpersonal levels

Build lasting business relationships with impacted operational, functional, and technical teams

Ensure relevant support to operational teams to guarantee a successful debut

Lead timeline and ensure high quality delivery of all activities

Lead and define existing “as is” process and target state “to be” processes, identify gaps and taking action to achieve target state whilst ensuring alignment to global CRM design, operational model, and ongoing integrity of the CRM

Drive and support development of solution design options, input into acceptance criteria and evaluation of efficiency

Perform due-diligence for any potential requirement, establishing background & doing impact analysis

Support the team by analyzing and crafting CRM business processes in either the Customer Service or Sales & Marketing areas – ensuring high quality Business Process Architecture which balances optimized business requirements and acceptable impact on CM GT technology applications (i.e. ensuring there is an argument for technology customization)

With the Customer Service Process Manager, develop CRM product/process requirements based on input brought together from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback from the user community

Maintain the Customer Service, Sales and Marketing business processes supported / enabled by the GT CRM solution

Transform legacy team processes into the FBT operating model and adjust them to fully integrate into the end-state CRM solution and interpersonal structure in - FBT

Working with the FBT service delivery teams, review current process models and adjust/maintain as needed to ensure they continue to fully integrate into the global CRM design, operational model, and ongoing integrity of the CRM processes

Apply standard work approach and or methodologies in completing project work:

Interview business users and collaborators, analyze business requirements, and develop process / system requirements on assigned projects or project phases.

Lead workload to meet target and quality expectations

Demonstrate functional and technical skills foundation

Prepare test material to support Business Capability Readiness Test and Service Rehearsal phases

Lead the Business Customers through the To-Be Process Walkthroughs the C Manager of any Risks and Issues relating to the Process bring together and adjustment.

Assist leadership team in translating processes and use cases into test scripts for UAT and expected results for product, performance and user acceptance testing to the designers, thus ensuring a clear and complete understanding of the requirements with Manager, run efficiency of the CRM Global Template (GT) process designs and work operations to address recognized issues – and provide guidance on potential solutions that may be put forward to CRM Design Forum

Ensure any process adaptions that are non-compliant with the CRM GT are identified and flagged.

Ensure a valid Reason is developed for any GT process exceptions

Education & Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience with validated ability

Have in-depth knowledge of processes including key activities, roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

Considerable Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong end user interaction.

Knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis. Validated hands on experience in process management, re-engineering and process mapping.

Track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in a large-scale process re-design initiative

Knowledge of project and organisational change methodologies and financial/operational control practices

Good interpersonal and influencing skills and communicate clearly.

Validate record of delivering multidisciplinary, projects or transformation programmes.

Track record in project management and execution (either Waterfall or Agile delivery)

Able to prioritise, handle issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, growing accurately if needed.

Able to lead conflicting work issues to ensure results are met and knows when to advance.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



