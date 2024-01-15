Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Process Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Drive harmonisation of Customer Service processes across GBS – providing cross-divisional process standards

Drive integration between Customer Service and business processes (including outbound/inbound customer interactions) with the target of end-to-end optimisation

Drive integration between Customer Service, C&P and Finance processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation and clear lines of accountability

Coordinate the development and maintenance of relevant Globally Defined Practices for Customer Service processes

Recommend process automation where feasible

Specify, design and deliver analytic capability for Customer Service processes

Build and maintain global Customer Service dashboards that provide insight to process performance and total cost to serve

Assess new requirements from the Customer Service network and lead discovery of solutions and/or alternatives

Complete initial review of change / optimisation initiatives – identify and evaluate high-level process, system or capability risks and recommend proposal changes or solutions to mitigate risks

Maintain Customer service catalogue for Customer Service ensuring all agreed scope changes are fully documented and updated

Support project team and partners in decision making and sign-off all future Customer Service process designs

Partner with Operational teams to effectively manage the project lifecycle to ensure delivery of desired outcome on a timely basis and within approved budget

Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design and implementation activities

Engage with the GBS Customer service delivery teams to understand their needs, and measure and supervise to ensure operational service requirements are met

Contributes to new projects, transitions and transformations

Engage with the Super User community

Participate in the global CRM community to contribute to transformation, standardization and simplification changes and initiatives

Ensure processes are understood, embedded & adhered consistently throughout the SU community

Work with key collaborators to develop a pipeline of ideas that could bring benefits to our user community

Develop ideas into credible changes and ensure these are delivered

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in managing activities in a Service Centre environment using CRM systems, such as Siebel and Salesforce

Experience in using Service Centre technologies: WFM tools (e.g. Genesys); CQM tools (e.g. Zoom) Customer Survey tools (e.g. Qualtrics, Medallia)

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Experience in developing digital channels and customer journeys

Proof of successfully leading and delivering improvement projects

Ability to prioritise, handle issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating accurately if needed

Ability to review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Skills to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to escalate.

Skills to communicate effectively with all levels in the organization and to actively promote a positive work environment and build networks effectively to improve and share knowledge.

Possess understanding of the Oil & Gas business, industry, suppliers, internal structure and functions

Experience of working in a customer focused business to business environment

Customer-centric approach

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



