Customer Service Representative

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Key Accountabilities

Functional

Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including: Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues. Order processing and order fulfilment. Sales order tracking. Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders. Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment. Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc. Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

Education, Experience

Graduation or equivalent

Up to 3 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.

