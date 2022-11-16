Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Customer Service Representative

Customer Service Representative

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142836BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for providing proactive assistance to the Customer Service team with a variety of administrative activities to help support operationally excellent customer service for internal and external business partners. The level for this position is based on complexity of accountabilities including breadth and/or depth of knowledge and skills required.

Key Accountabilities

  • Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.
  • Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.
  • Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:
    • Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues.
    • Order processing and order fulfilment.
    • Sales order tracking.
    • Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders.
    • Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment.
    • Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.
    • Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.
  • Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.
  • Support GBS activities through immediate triage, escalation (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.
  • Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.
  • Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.
  • Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.
  • Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.
Education, Experience
  • Graduation or equivalent
  • Up to 3 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.


