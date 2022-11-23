Customer Service Representative

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with multifaceted strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!





This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.

Reporting to the Customer & Billing Team Lead, the Costumer Service Representative (CRS) has multiple responsibilities to different customers. CSR will assist in handling any Consumer Relations issues such as Gas contaminations, Nozzle overflow, site locations or behavior issues at our sites. CSR will Identify the requirements of a customer issue and recognizes when it is vital to escalate to management within the Global Business Service (GBS)or Mexico Fuels Operations. As the first contact, CSR is responsible for positive interaction with customers to give a favorable impression of bo's operations. CSR will contribute to bp’s vision to deliver operational excellence.

Key Accountabilities

Handle, understand and monitor customer’s expectations and requirements which include: order processing, troubleshooting, heavy communication via Internet, phone, and e-mail and dispute resolution.

Work as a liaison between multiple teams ensuring customer satisfaction is met.

Build and maintain strong and positive customer relationships through loyalty and confidence with both the customer and business partners.

Provide strong phone service as part of a call center for both internal and external customers, resolving the majority of customer issues on the initial inbound call.

Ensure fuel contaminations are resolved in a timely fashion and process is followed.

Excellent customer service while being efficient from an operational perspective.

Follow-up after escalating issues to ensure customer needs are resolved to their satisfaction.

Support activities through immediate triage, escalation, resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries/issues.

Report all accidents/near misses appropriately and alert Team Lead.

Manage and follow bp’s Safety Initiatives and promote the best safety practices.

Assist bp to reach its Business Scorecard’s goals by hitting/exceeding team targets.

Qualification, experience & required skills

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree

1 to 3 years of experience in Contact Center and/or Customer Service environment.

Essential skills

Customer focused and desire to exceed customer expectations.

Ability to develop and keep positive relationships and networks with customers & internal/colleagues/clients.

Strong PC skills (Microsoft Office, keyboarding) and the ability to navigate and use software required.

English proficiency.

Flexibility of schedule preferred.

Strong oral and written communication skills, well organized.

Works well with minimal direction.

Displays solid work ethic, accountability, phenomenal teammate and dedication to personal development, innovative and creative.

#LI-hybrid