Customer Service Representative

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.
Reporting to the Customer & Billing Team Lead, the Costumer Service Representative (CRS) has multiple responsibilities to different customers. CSR will assist in handling any Consumer Relations issues such as Gas contaminations, Nozzle overflow, site locations or behavior issues at our sites. CSR will Identify the requirements of a customer issue and recognizes when it is vital to escalate to management within the Global Business Service (GBS)or Mexico Fuels Operations. As the first contact, CSR is responsible for positive interaction with customers to give a favorable impression of bo's operations. CSR will contribute to bp’s vision to deliver operational excellence.
Essential Education & Experience