  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Customer Service Representative (Contractor)

Customer Service Representative (Contractor)

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Dubai
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066203
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The role is to support aviation Process Excellence Team in a manner that is conducive to building long-term relationships between aviation and its customers. This role is operational, to reactively take and proactively manage the execution of customer contracts, ensuring that these are processed in a way that our service commitments to the customers are met. The role manages the relevant activities of the O2C process, manage the relevant internal systems as well as customer facing activities as required. An essential part of this role is to ensure that all the relevant information required to successfully execute customer contracts with all relevant parties, including the Sales teams, Process Excellence Teams and other internal and external stakeholders including our customers.

Customers & Products


Sales Group


The role is to support aviation Process Excellence Team in a manner that is conducive to building long-term relationships between aviation and its customers.

This role is operational, to reactively take and proactively manage the execution of customer contracts, ensuring that these are processed in a way that our service commitments to the customers are met.

The role manages the relevant activities of the O2C process, manage the
relevant internal systems as well as customer facing activities as required.

An essential part of this role is to ensure that all the relevant information required to successfully execute customer contracts with all relevant parties, including the Sales teams, Process Excellence Teams and other internal and external stakeholders including our customers.


Job Description:

Customer Service Representative

Please note that this is a fixed term role for 1 year!

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are encouraged too.

In this role You will (be):

  • Perform all the relevant sytems set ups,
  • Handle all the complaint management activities
  • Responsible for the customer set-up in the relevant systems in line with the customer onboarding process
  • Ensure all customer master data is up-to-date, including regular review and performing data quality checks
  • Support sales in customer related matters
  • Applies knowledge of tools and systems to collect and integrate data from multiple sources to find the root cause of issues to solve them; Is proactive in updating/correcting any data in the system that is identified as being incorrect/incomplete; Shows a good understanding of the tools and systems available, how they operate and their strengths and limitations

What You will need to be successful:

  • Proficiency in English (German knowledge is an advantage!)
  • Minimum high school or equivalent (matric) required
  • Completed Customer Service course preferable
  • Min. 2-3 years of previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities
  • Confirmed business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs
  • Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven
  • SAP skills – advanced level of knowledge and application
  • Experience with Microsoft Office
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Customer Service & Business Knowledge

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

