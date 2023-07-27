Customer Service Representative (Contractor)

Job summary

The role is to support aviation Process Excellence Team in a manner that is conducive to building long-term relationships between aviation and its customers. This role is operational, to reactively take and proactively manage the execution of customer contracts, ensuring that these are processed in a way that our service commitments to the customers are met. The role manages the relevant activities of the O2C process, manage the relevant internal systems as well as customer facing activities as required. An essential part of this role is to ensure that all the relevant information required to successfully execute customer contracts with all relevant parties, including the Sales teams, Process Excellence Teams and other internal and external stakeholders including our customers.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Customer Service Representative

Please note that this is a fixed term role for 1 year!

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are encouraged too.

In this role You will (be):

Perform all the relevant sytems set ups,

Handle all the complaint management activities

Responsible for the customer set-up in the relevant systems in line with the customer onboarding process

Ensure all customer master data is up-to-date, including regular review and performing data quality checks

Support sales in customer related matters

Applies knowledge of tools and systems to collect and integrate data from multiple sources to find the root cause of issues to solve them; Is proactive in updating/correcting any data in the system that is identified as being incorrect/incomplete; Shows a good understanding of the tools and systems available, how they operate and their strengths and limitations

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English (German knowledge is an advantage!)

Minimum high school or equivalent (matric) required

Completed Customer Service course preferable

Min. 2-3 years of previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities

Confirmed business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs

Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven

SAP skills – advanced level of knowledge and application

Experience with Microsoft Office

Excellent interpersonal skills

Customer Service & Business Knowledge

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



