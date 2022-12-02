Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Customer Service Representative - Dubai

Customer Service Representative - Dubai

Customer Service Representative - Dubai

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Dubai Emirate - Dubai
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143262BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Dubai Team and advance your career as a

Customer Service Representative – Dubai

Preferably Norwegian/Swedish Speaker

1 year fix-term


In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.
We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.
In this role You will:
  • Support aviation Process Excellence Team in a manner that is conducive to build long-term relationships between aviation and its customers
  • Manage the relevant activities of the Order to Cash process, manage the relevant internal systems as well as customer facing activities as required
  • Work closely with Sales teams, Process Excellence Teams and other internal and external stakeholders including our customers
  • Perform all the relevant systems set ups
  • Handle all the complaint management activities
  • Be responsible for the customer set-up in the relevant systems in line with the customer onboarding process
  • Ensure all customer master data is up-to-date, including regular review and performing data quality checks
  • Support sales in customer related matters
  • Apply knowledge of tools and systems to gather and integrate data from multiple sources to find the root cause of issues to solve them
  • Proactive in updating/correcting any data in the system that is identified as being incorrect/incomplete
  • Show a good understanding of the tools and systems available, how they operate and their strengths and limitations
  • Identify opportunities for continuous improvement to enable improvements in customer experience and Aviation efficiency
What You will need to be successful:
  • Minimum high school degree, but preferably university degree
  • Fluency in English
  • Norwegian or Swedish language knowledge is a huge advantage
  • Previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities
  • Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs
  • Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven
  • SAP skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office tools
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Customer Service & Business Knowledge
  • Able to work co-operatively within an international team (multi-cultured & multi-lingual)

