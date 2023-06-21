Customer Service Representative- German Speaking (Various levels)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career on several levels as a

Customer Service Representative- German Speaking

On various levels!

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

• Maintain customer and material master database

• Enter customer orders and follow them up

• Manage customer requests and queries

• Logging, assigning and tracking the progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion

• Interact with customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner

• Facilitate the invoicing process

What You will need to be successful:

• Fluency in German and English

• At least 0-1+ years of relevant Customer Service experience

• Customer-oriented approach

• Flexible, motivated personality

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

• Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

• Life & health insurance, medical care package

• Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

• Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

• Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

• Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

• Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC/ BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.