  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Customer Service Representative - Key Accounts (German Speaking)

Customer Service Representative - Key Accounts (German Speaking)

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065504
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Summary:

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a
German Speaking Customer Service Representative - Regional Key Account Management

(Fixed term maternity cover)

 
In this role You will:

  • Proactively monitor, control the Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts and investigates any potential issue to ensure operational excellence
  • Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees
  • Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues
  • Order processing and order fulfilment
  • Sales order tracking
  • Resolve technical queries, issues with e-ordering
  • Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders
  • Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes
  • Support the implementation Quality Management Standards included OMS and 8D reports
  • Contribution to the internal – and external (customer) audits
  • Participate in the LBM Process (Lubes Business Management), sales planning and annual budget forecast
  • Understand, track and apply in the daily work the customer specific requirements (CSR)
  • Ensure right customer master data with the responsible O2C teams and with Accenture
  • Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ account
  • Support attending customer’s tenders with preparing all supporting materials
  • Transactional Pricing with applying various pricing models (COGS+, Index based pricing, Castrol Waterfall)


We have the following requirements:

  • Bachelors degree or equivalent
  • 3+ years experience in customer service field
  • Fluency in German and minimum intermediate English language knowledge
  • French language knowledge is an advantage
  • Experience with Key Account Management is an advantage
  • Must demonstrate an excellence understanding of customers’ needs
  • Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
  • Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements
  • Strong time management, organisation and solving skills
  • Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive mindset
  • Experience with SAP and/or Siebel
  • Senior stakeholder management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment
  • Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Company laptop
  • Phone for private usage
  • Opportunity to work from home: up to 3 days / week based on team agreement


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

