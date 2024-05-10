Customer Service Representative – Lubes

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Implement day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues.

Order processing and order fulfilment.

Sales order tracking.

Supervise supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders.

Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment.

Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Log, assign and supervise progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Lead and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established SLA where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain tight-knit relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; passionately seek solutions and / or level of service provided. Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective improvement execution

Education, Experience

Graduation or equivalent

Up to 3 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.