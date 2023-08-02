Site traffic information and cookies

Customer Service Representative

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for providing proactive assistance to the Customer Service team with a variety of administrative activities to help support operationally excellent customer service for internal and external business partners. The K level for this position is based on complexity of accountabilities including breadth and/or depth of knowledge and skills required.

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
 

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Customer Service Representative (Part time)


Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.  

In this role You will:

  • Maintain customer and material master database
  • Enter customer orders and follow them up
  • Manage customer requests and queries
  • Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion
  • Interact with customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner
  • Facilitate the invoicing process

What You will need to be successful:

  • Fluency in English language
  • Customer oriented approach
  • Flexible, motivated personality
  • Relevant experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested


bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

