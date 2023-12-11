Customer Service Representative

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

CSR has multiple responsibilities to different customers. CSR will manage and follow BP’s Safety Initiatives and promote best safety practices. CSR also will assist in handling any Consumer Relations issues such as Gas contaminations, Nozzle overflow, site locations or behavior issues at our sites. CSR will Identify the requirements of a customer issue and recognizes when it is necessary to escalate to management within the GBS or Mexico Fuels Operations. As the first contact, CSR is responsible for positive interaction with customers to give a favorable impression of BP ‘s operations. CSR will contribute to BP’s vision to deliver operational excellence.This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City.We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.



Job Description:



KEY OUTCOMES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

- Manage, understand and monitor customer’s expectations and requirements which include, order processing, troubleshooting, heavy communication via Internet, phone, and e-mail and dispute resolution.

- Manage and follow BP’s Safety Initiatives and promote best safety practices.

- Assist BP to reach its Business Scorecard’s goals by hitting/exceeding team targets.

- Work as a liaison between multiple teams to ensure customer satisfaction is met.

- Build and maintain strong customer relationships through loyalty and confidence with both the customer and business partners.

- Provide strong phone service as part of a call center for both internal and external customers, resolving the majority of customer issues on the initial inbound call.

- Ensure fuel contaminations are resolved in a timely fashion and process is followed.

- Excellent customer service while being efficient from an operational perspective.

- Follow-up after escalating issues to ensure customer needs are resolved to their satisfaction.

- Support activities through immediate triage, escalation, resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries/issues within ABSC and US Fuels Operations.

- Report all accidents/near misses appropriately and alert Team Lead.

- Follow up with team members to ensure SLA expectations are reached

- Report and follow up corresponding actions with main stakeholders



ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

- 1-2 years general business experience required.

- Customer focused and desire to exceed customer expectations.

- Ability to build and maintain positive relationships and networks with customers & internal/colleagues/clients

- Strong PC skills (Microsoft Office, keyboarding) and the ability to navigate and use software required.

- Flexibility of schedule preferred

- Strong oral and written communication skills, well organized

- Works well with minimal supervision

- Displays strong work ethic, accountability, strong team player and commitment to personal development, innovative and creative.



YOU WILL:

- Interface with various functions such as Sales, Billing, Supply Chain, Pricing, and Marketing to gather information to ensure transactional accuracy

- Interact with customers and consumers to solve questions and/or claims.

- Work closely with the Order Fulfillment team to assist in Order to Cash work flow



WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

