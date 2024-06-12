Customer Service Representative

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services (GBS) organization an integrated part of bp. We work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

Reporting to the Customer & Billing Team Lead, the Costumer Service Representative has multiple responsibilities to different customers. The role will assist in handling any Consumer Relations issues such as gas contaminations, nozzle overflow, site locations or behavior issues at our sites. Will Identify the requirements of a customer issue and recognizes when it is vital to escalate to management within the GBS or Mexico Fuels Operations. As the first contact, is responsible for positive interaction with customers to give a favorable impression of bp´s operations. The position will contribute to our vision to deliver operational excellence, manage and follow bp’s safety initiatives and promote the best safety practices.

Key Accountabilities

Handle, understand and monitor customer’s expectations and requirements which include: order processing, troubleshooting, heavy communication via Internet, phone, and e-mail and dispute resolution.

Build and maintain strong and positive customer relationships through loyalty and confidence with both the customer and business partners.

Provide strong phone service as part of a call center for both internal and external customers, resolving the majority of customer issues on the initial inbound call.

Ensure fuel contaminations are resolved in a timely fashion and process is followed.

Provide excellent customer service while being efficient from an operational perspective. Working as a liaison between multiple teams ensuring customer satisfaction is met.

Follow-up after escalating issues to ensure customer needs are resolved to their satisfaction.

Support activities through immediate triage, escalation, resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries/issues.

Report all accidents/near misses appropriately and alert Team Lead.

Assist bp to reach its Business Scorecard’s goals by hitting/exceeding team targets.

Qualification, experience & required skills

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor´s degree

1 to 2 years of general experience, desirable in contact centers and/or customer service environment.

Essential skills

Customer focused and desire to exceed customer expectations.

Ability to develop and keep positive relationships and networks with customers & internal/colleagues/clients.

Strong PC skills (Microsoft Office, keyboarding) and the ability to navigate and use software required.

Basic to intermediate English

Flexibility of schedule preferred.

Strong oral and written communication skills, well organized.

Works well with minimal direction.

Displays solid work ethic, accountability, phenomenal teammate and dedication to personal development, innovative and creative.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Call Center, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Customer Inquiries, Customer Relationships, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.