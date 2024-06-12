Customer Service Representative

Entity:Finance
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services (GBS) organization an integrated part of bp. We work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.
Reporting to the Customer & Billing Team Lead, the Costumer Service Representative has multiple responsibilities to different customers. The role will assist in handling any Consumer Relations issues such as gas contaminations, nozzle overflow, site locations or behavior issues at our sites. Will Identify the requirements of a customer issue and recognizes when it is vital to escalate to management within the GBS or Mexico Fuels Operations. As the first contact, is responsible for positive interaction with customers to give a favorable impression of bp´s operations. The position will contribute to our vision to deliver operational excellence, manage and follow bp’s safety initiatives and promote the best safety practices.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Call Center, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Customer Inquiries, Customer Relationships, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Safety
