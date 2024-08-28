Entity:Finance
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have an ambitious ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive groundbreaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.
The Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels.
The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer happiness.
Customer Facing CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries.
