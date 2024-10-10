Customer Service Representative

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Job Purpose

The Settlement and Reconciliation Specialist position is responsible for all supervising and handling credit card settlement. This position serves as the liaison between the GBS and any third-party support providers for credit card support. This role also provides assurance that accurate payment is made to sites via the reconciliation process. A key part of this role is to work multi-functionally across collaborator teams to identify, and resolve issues related to credit card support and reconciliation. This is a highly critical role that requires solid attention to detail, internal and external multi-functional interface, strong business insight, business process understanding, and ability to identify improvement opportunities.

Key Accountabilities

Relationship management responsibilities for the Credit Card Helpdesk and all 3rd party credit card support providers, field operations, jobbers or other retail sites, and BP Credit Card Operations

Timely communication and resolution for daily and partner concern requests

Records SAP financial adjustments impacting sites

Investigates manual claim inquiries related to settlement and implement process with vendor for resolution.

Work closely with Lead Billing Specialist for all reconciliation issues for credit card customer offer initiatives.

Education, Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Proficient Experience with Microsoft Office Suite Applications

Two years of experience in a business to business (B2B) account management environment working with financial entries, debits / credits, reconciliations.

1-2 years SAP experience

Validated abilities to handle high volume of service requests daily using Seibel or CRM tracking tool.

Accurate data entry and detail oriented



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.