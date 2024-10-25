Customer Service Representative

Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Customer Experience Consultant role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.
Customer Experience Consultants are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. CECs are the first point of contact for BP telephone-based enquiries.
You will be an energetic self-starter with exceptional organizational and communication skills to successfully contribute to bp business objectives and goals by responding to Australian & New Zealand customer contacts relating to bp’s fuel and marketing operations covering B2B & B2C in an efficient, cost effective and customer responsive manner. Customer contacts will vary from phone, email, live chat and other digital platforms eg social media. Additionally, you will pro-actively promote & encourage all online services & products as part of our self-serve strategy
Key Accountabilities-
Key Challenges-
Key competencies-
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.