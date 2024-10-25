Customer Service Representative

Job summary

The Customer Experience Consultant role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

Customer Experience Consultants are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. CECs are the first point of contact for BP telephone-based enquiries.

You will be an energetic self-starter with exceptional organizational and communication skills to successfully contribute to bp business objectives and goals by responding to Australian & New Zealand customer contacts relating to bp’s fuel and marketing operations covering B2B & B2C in an efficient, cost effective and customer responsive manner. Customer contacts will vary from phone, email, live chat and other digital platforms eg social media. Additionally, you will pro-actively promote & encourage all online services & products as part of our self-serve strategy

Key Accountabilities-

Complete day to day customer experience related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities

Provide a level of customer experience consistent with GBS’s core values and Service Level Agreements with bp

First point of contact for bp enquiries from Commercial Retail (B2B bp plus), general public and bp rewards (B2C) Customers for ANZ

Provide an effortless experience for all bp customer interactions with a high focus to achieve first call resolution.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly, empathetic and efficient manner

Meet your individual productivity & behavioural KPI’s and contribute positively to achieving team and organisational targets as per your My Plan

Display flexibility and adaptability to help meet the department’s scheduling requirements

Provide accurate information to both internal and external customers through the correct use of relevant business applications and systems

Key Challenges-

Respond to and resolve a diverse range of enquiries in a professional and timely manner

Display flexibility and adaptability to help meet the department’s scheduling requirements

Prioritising and balancing incoming customer enquiries and administration tasks whilst maintaining a high level of customer service

Responding and adapting to organisation & operational change minimising impact to service delivery

Key competencies-

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent. Minimum of 1-2 years previous experience customer service skills in a in live chat / telephony-based customer services environment with experience in providing professional, polite and empathetic customer service essential

Demonstrated ability to interpret customer needs and behaviours with a proven ability to effectively manage the end-to-end customer experience, fulfilling the customers’ needs

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system experience

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships



