Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Customer Service Representative.

Job Purpose

The role is to assist the Master Distributor with their purchases in a manner that is conductive to building long-term relationships between Castrol and its customers.

This role is operational, to reactively take and proactively manage the customer orders, ensuring that these are processed in a way that our service commitments to the customers are met.

The role manages the relevant activities of the O2C process in line with the Customer Service Agreement, manage the relevant order processing systems available in the market; responsible for back order management, complaint management and other customer facing activities as required.

An essential part of this role is to ensure that all the relevant information required to successfully execute customer orders is obtained and communicated to all relevant parties, including the Sales Manager, IUS Plants, Finance, and Master Distributor.

Key Accountabilities

Customer Service Operations

Full order management and order processing (including order acknowledgement and confirmation with master distributor), closely coordinating with GSC for the internal ordering process (perform SD process in system) and product ownership/title transfer at international water (12 nautical miles away from PH shores)

Support import process and documentations (bill of lading, commercial invoice, packing list….) so that Master Distributor can perform custom clearance and import activities at destination

Other process in O2C cycle, recording sales, credit management, payment/collection process with master distributor till close of sales

Coordinate for sales forecast from Master Distributor to be loaded to relevant system in connection with Sales Manager

Responsible for customer complaint management process, including delivery timeline to master distributor, and including quantity/quality imported product dispute

Coordinate and share information on counterfeit issues in local market with Brand Protection team to protect Castrol’s brand

Support sales with customer related matters

GSC

Placing OD orders to IUS source plants

Coordinating documentations from source plant to CSPL and CSPL to NTM to complete the whole transaction cycle

Job Requirements

University degree OR equivalent desirable

Previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities, relevant work experience 2 year +

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs

Understanding International Commerce Terms for clear communication and execution of operating model where CSPL sells to master distributor and IUS source plants will deliver directly from original source to Philippines ports

Capable of understanding Philippines law/ Singapore law and legislation and ensure compliance with the operations.

Skills & Competencies



Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven

SAP/JDE/KERIS and other ERP operational skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office tools

Excellent interpersonal skills

Customer Service & Business Knowledge: Awareness of customer needs; Provide excellent quality customer service; Maintain good customer contacts; Problem solving skills

Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



