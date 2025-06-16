Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Customer Service Representative

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive ground breaking digital solutions and agile ways of working.

The Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels.

The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer happiness.

Customer Facing CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually lead customer expectations through various contact channels. CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries.

Implement day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage understanding of specific processes / systems and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including: Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues. Order processing and order fulfilment. Sales order tracking. Supervise supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders. Retail marketing programme information, policy and product fulfilment. Retail site experience complaints, fuel quality claims, site locator etc. Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Graduation or equivalent

Up to 3 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



