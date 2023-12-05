Customer Service Representative - TUCA

Job summary

The role is to assist customers with their purchases in a manner that is conducive to building long-term relationships between Castrol and its customers.This role is operational, to reactively take and proactively manage the customer orders, ensuring that these are processed in a way that our service commitments to the customers are met.The role manages the relevant activities of the O2C process in line with the Customer Service Agreement, manage the relevant order processing systems available in the market; responsible for back order management, complaint management and other customer facing activities as required.An essential part of this role is to ensure that all the relevant information required to successfully execute customer orders is obtained and communicatedWhy join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Perform all the relevant order processing, order management, including order acknowledgement and order confirmation for the customer using available tools/systems, cash collection, dunning and reconciliation activities where necessary

Handle all the complaint management activities for the market, including delivery against the SLAs defined in the Customer Service Agreement (CSA), ensuring all customer enquiries and complaints are attended and resolved

Maintain a sound knowledge of Castrol's products and services and the CSA Framework of customer offer, sales policies and procedures and all BP internal control policies

Support sales in customer related matters

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations

Applies knowledge of tools and systems to gather and integrate data from multiple sources to find the root cause of issues to solve them; Is proactive in updating/correcting any data in the system that is identified as being incorrect/incomplete; Shows a good understanding of the tools and systems available, how they operate and their strengths and limitations

University degree in BA Finance and/or Logistics

Previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs

Logistics experience is an asset

Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven

SAP skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office tools

Excellent interpersonal skills

Customer Service & Business Knowledge: Awareness

Advanced Level of English



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



