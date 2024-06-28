Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Specialist!

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies, ISO standards and Credit policies across the organisation.

Prepare regular management information packs and ad-hoc reports related to the performance of the relevant Lubricants channel teams in relation to disputes, blocked orders, customer complaints etc.

Contribute to the delivery of continuous improvements in the area of performance; provide input into the development of annual plans for CS / O2C and enabling functions

Support the implementation and operation of the standard dispute management process in the customer facing teams in order to achieve consistency and efficiency in O2C, ensure stable and controlled performance

Maintain good working relationship with the key collaborators across the organisation both internally and externally

Be the main driver for transformation, standardization and simplification initiatives related to order to cash processes

Give regular feedback to the operational stakeholders on any adherence issues and performance improvement opportunities of the individual teams. Propose ways of working changes to enhance the cooperation between the different teams.

Perform regular analysis on the Backorder Report with focus on compliance percentage and comment quality, drive and call out individual high impact cases as vital.

Provide operational support and coordination support to the Customer Service Team related to selected ongoing projects.

Act as a SPOC (single point of contact) for the following e-VMI related activities: Service Task, RDD, Tank move, Permanent delivery stop, Change supply parameter, Claim dry run as described in process documentation.

Other duties as assigned by the line manager

What You will need to be successful:

2 - 3 years’ experience working in an Order-To-Cash environment. Relevant Lubricants experience is a plus.

Experience in managing Order-To-Cash activities including pricing, invoicing and order management process knowledge, with emphasis on reports, management information, handling big amount of data, meeting strict deadlines and adhering to high quality requirements

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Exceptional time management and organisation skills.

Active and strong experience in generating key customer reports and making analysis of them

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, raising properly if needed

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to escalate

Able to solve medium complexity problems using own initiative and influencing skills

Able to communicate effectively with all levels of the organisation

Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

Able to mentor people and the organisation for more effective use of Management Information

Possess understanding of the O2C processes, industry, clients, internal structure and functions

Experience of working in a customer focused business to business environment and different level of collaborators

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships across a matrix organisation.

Experience using SAP and Salesforce

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

