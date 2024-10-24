Customer Service Specialist

Job summary

This role will be responsible for managing the customer service, order2cash, fulfillment, satisfaction, and experience for the Industrial Military and Government accounts. Will ensure the activities are conducted within the terms and conditions of the contract and purchase agreements. Will build relationships the customer accounts to engage with them to understand their needs, developments, and how Castrol is performing. Will ensure seamless order flow, right first-time billing, all delivery and IFOT requirements are met. Will manage the relevant activities of the O2C process in line with the Customer Service Agreement, manage the relevant order processing, responsible for back-order management, complaint management and other customer facing activities as required. An essential part of this role is to ensure, communicate, and enable all cross functional teams support and execute the relevant information required to successfully complete customer orders and delivery to all relevant parties, including Sales, SC, Credit Teams, Finance, and most importantly the customers. Note: this role must be US based due to legal and regulatory requirements as part of Government and Military contracts.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform all the relevant order processing, order management, including order acknowledgement and order confirmation for the customer using available tools/systems.

Perform all invoicing/billing, credit/debits, and discounts ensuring right first time while analyzing root cause of errors.

Handle all the complaint management activities for the set of customer accounts, including delivery against the SLAs defined in the Customer Service Agreement (CSA), ensuring all customer enquiries and complaints are attended and resolved.

Responsible for the customer set-up in the relevant systems in line with the customer onboarding process

Ensure all customer master data, pricing, tax, etc. integrity, including regular review and performing data quality checks (for example: customer classification, customer contact information)

Ensure review of contracts and customer PO’s terms and conditions of doing business within the agreements

Maintain a sound knowledge of Castrol's products and services and the CSA Framework of customer offer, sales policies and procedures and all BP internal control policies.

Manage, support, and resolve all customer inquiries.

Manage and support all sales in customer and operational business-related matters.

Strive for higher performance and continuous improvement across O2C processes and KPI’s.

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the Castrol operations team to ensure safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Engage and visit customers as required to partner on operational development, ways of working, and service level review.

Applies knowledge of tools and systems to gather and integrate data from multiple sources to find the root cause of issues to solve them; Is proactive in updating/correcting any data in the system that is identified as being incorrect/incomplete; Shows a good understanding of the tools and systems available, how they operate and their strengths and limitations.

Support digital advancement for leveraging digital assets in transactional operations across the accounts.

Ensure timely information is being exchanged and communicated to meet customer needs.

Education:

Successful completion of a Customer Service course preferable

Minimum high school required, and Business Degree preferred.

Experience:

Previous Customer Service experience, exposure to sales or related customer services activities

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs.

General knowledge of order 2 cash processes and systems (SAP)

Has performed in operational or sales support capacity.

Has general knowledge of customer contracts working agreements.

Skills & Competencies:

Enthusiastic & resourceful individual, performance driven.

SAP skills (proven) – advanced level of knowledge and application.

Computer Literacy: Microsoft Office tools.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Customer Service & Business Knowledge: Awareness of customer needs; Provide excellent quality customer service; Maintain good customer contacts.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Strong analytical thinking and application to understand customer performance.

Understands basics of customer experience journey.

Ability to learn systems and digital tools.

