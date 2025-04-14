Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

The Customer Service Team Lead is a highly focused position that is responsible for maintaining a service-oriented and professional working environment by monitoring the performance of team members and implementing necessary actions for their motivation when required. Team leaders must be knowledgeable of all areas of the department including reporting aspects, communications terminology and technology, and organizational procedures.

The role will work directly with our primary customer and guest, the Professional Truck Driver. To help resolve issues, concern, and/or to provide feedback, the position will collaborate with our locations across the US to improve out overall guest experience. Additionally, this role will partner with key stakeholders at the Support Center regarding loyalty, IT, and Marketing items that are flagged by Customer Service and need escalated for resolution.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English

Key accountabilities

Motivate and encourage agents through positive communication and feedback to create a positive work environment for call center employees, so they can meet and exceed department goals, objectives and expectations.

Handle escalated calls, complaints, questions, and queries when presented to them. Must maintain above adequate levels on all skills required in the Customer Service Center as well as identify changes to skills and requirements and transfer knowledge to other agents.

Be available on the phones for a minimum of 25% of their time for the month.

Monitor queue and track inbound calls. Keep agents aware of inbound calls, calls waiting, abandonment rate, using the designed system to do it.

Maintain the highest level knowledge of all aspects of Customer Service Center policies, guidelines, procedures and programs. This level also includes all systems used in customer service to handle contacts received.

Ensure that employees follow their schedules as assigned. Keep track of employee attendance, daily statistics, paid time off, sick time, etc.

Facilitate cross-functional communication and training within staff for improved working condition. Monitor personnel development as well as continuous improvement for the entire team.

Review call reports to ensure they are being routed correctly, and they are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

Ensure that team members meet individual and departmental objectives, goals and expectations.

Job requirements and essential criteria

High School diploma required, bachelor´s degree is a plus

Prior customer service experience, desirable supporting US or other countries

Previous supervisory experience is preferred

Advanced English proficiency is a must

Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

Additional criteria

Strong people skills required to function effectively in a customer service environment.

Detail oriented, strong organizational and multi-tasking skills

Ability to communicate effectively across multiple levels (written and verbal; internal and external)

Problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Call Center, Communication, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service, Detail-Oriented, Help Desk Support, Microsoft Office, Problem Solving



