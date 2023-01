Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Team Leader



Manage and supervise a customer service team with complex process management and business interactions

Lead, monitor and review day-to-day operational performance, ensure meeting the KPI’s and SLA’s, management and timely deliver goals to meet customer and stakeholder expectations

Provide relevant support and proactively interface with internal partners and stakeholders to resolve escalations and queries

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations

Plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight any gaps or potential issues

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Create a positive team atmosphere, encourage team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans

Bachelors degree or equivalent

Fluency in English and German (min. C1 level)

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in a customer services, experience with GBS and relevant process understanding is an advantage

Strong people and performance management skills, proven experience in coaching and leading a team

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business

MS Office application experience, SAP user experience is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.