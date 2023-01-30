Customer Service Team Leader

Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers, overseeing execution of standard and consistent processes and ensuring delivery of the commercial plan through sound understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality

Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports

Organise monthly team meetings with direct reports

Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth mindset

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team

Develop, achieve and monitor Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and manage and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share best practices across the GBS and other areas of our business

Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption

Deliver quality and cost effective accounting and control to our customers by using technology, best practices, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems