Customer Service Team Leader

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144508BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers, overseeing execution of standard and consistent processes and ensuring delivery of the commercial plan through sound understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers
  • Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality
  • Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes
  • Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans
  • Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports
  • Organise monthly team meetings with direct reports
  • Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members
  • Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth mindset
  • Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team
  • Develop, achieve and monitor Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements
  • Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt
  • Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems
  • Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and manage and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing
  • Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers
  • Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards
  • Serve as a cross functional liaison to share best practices across the GBS and other areas of our business
  • Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption
  • Deliver quality and cost effective accounting and control to our customers by using technology, best practices, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda
  • Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems
  • Provide support as necessary to ensure all team members are compliant with HSSE policies and procedures


Qualification & Experience
Essential Education
  • Bachelor’s degree in an accredited institution

Essential Experience
  • Overall, 10 years or more of experience in the Customer Service industry
  • Minimum of 6-8 years of work experience in people management in Customer Service
  • Experience in managing omnichannel operations is a must
  • Proven experience in coaching and leading high performing teams.
  • Effective communicator verbally and in writing

