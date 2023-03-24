Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a / an



Customer Service Team Leader



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, complaint management, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Manag e a team of Careline Specialists

Ensur e timely deliveries and activities within the Customer Relationship Management system (Salesforce). Proactively seek to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes in terms of either processes or behavioral changes

Deliver Customer Service and Complaint handling processes by managing workflow, ensuring adequate holiday training & sickness cover

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team

Ensure all processes are compliant with current accreditation & assist in preparation for future accreditation

Ensure processes are embedded & adhered to consistently throughout the team

Run and analyse the identified Customer Service reports e.g. customer service management reports, monthly management reports and team performance

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the BSC’s standards

Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports

Develop, achieve and monitor Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

What You will need to be successful :

Bachelors degree or equivalent

Fluency in English

Extensive and relevant Customer Service knowledge. Able to demonstrate awareness of business needs; ability to provide quality customer service; ability to problem solve customer issues

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team

Strong relationship management skills

Able to meet tight deadlines for both internal and external customers

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work to ensure deliverable deadlines are met

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances to minimise potential problems

Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested