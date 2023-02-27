Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Customer Service Team Leader- Dutch Speaking

In BP we put the customer in the heart of all what we do and we want to establish our reputation as the best in class regarding customer care for which this position will have a critical role to play to enable the company to achieve it.

In this role You will:

Manage a customer service team with complex process management and business interactions

Monitor and review day-to-day operational performance, ensure meeting the KPI’s and management goals to meet customer and stakeholder expectations. Plan and implement corrective actions whenever necessary.

Lead and review operational performance for the team

Manage and supervise operational activities of the team

Provide relevant support and proactively interface with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve escalations and queries.

Run and analyze relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly. Support operational updates to GBS and business management where applicable.

Proactively identify areas of process and quality improvement and raise those to the relevant stakeholders and process owners.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners within the organization, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner.

Support the implementation of Order to Cash Tower Strategy within the team.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization.

Perform accurate FTE sizing when needed, but at least 2 times a year.

Support Tower Leadership in developing a high-performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs and expectations

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in Dutch and English

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

Minimum of 18 months previous relevant experience in a customer services environment, leadership experience preferred.

Previous experience with GBS and relevant process understanding is an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested