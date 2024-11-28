Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Customer Service Team Leader - English speaking

In this role You will:

Leading a team of Customer Service Representatives.

Ensuring timely resolution of Service Requests and activities within the Customer Relationship Management system (Siebel).

Deliver Customer Service and Order to Cash processes by managing workflow, ensuring adequate holiday training & sickness cover.

Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members.

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans.

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports.

Organize monthly team meetings with direct reports.

Provide first level customer concern for any issues raised by the team.

Ensure all processes are aligned with current ISO 9000 accreditation & assist in preparation for future accreditation.

Run and analyze the identified Customer Service reports e.g. customer service management reports, monthly management reports and team performance.

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the BSC culture.

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers.

What You will need to be successful:

A bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required

Fluency in English

1-2 years of experience as a team leader

Previous customer service experience is required

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviors

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Highly motivated

Requirement to work some public holidays

Availability to work outside of standard business hours during peak periods

Rotating late shift roster may be required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.