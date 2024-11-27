Customer Service Team Leader- Fixed term

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a / an

Customer Service Team Leader

Please note that this position is currently offered on a fixed-term basis for 1 year, with the possibility of extension/becoming permanent depending on the business environment.

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Manage a front office customer service team of diverse individuals, both in seniority and spoken/supported languages (English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish)

Ensure timely deliveries and activities within the Customer Relationship Management system (Salesforce). Proactively seek to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes in terms of either processes or behavioural changes

Deliver Customer Service and Complaint handling processes by managing workflow, ensuring adequate holiday training & sickness cover

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team

Ensure all processes are aligned with current accreditation & assist in preparation for future accreditation

Ensure processes are embedded & adhered to consistently throughout the team

Run and analyse the identified Customer Service reports e.g. customer service management reports, monthly management reports and team performance

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers, hold regular business reviews for them

Develop and control processes and procedures to company standards

Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of the team members

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports

Develop, achieve and supervise Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to College or University level or equivalent

Fluency in English is a must, Spanish, Portuguese or Polish language knowledge is an advantage

Extensive and relevant Customer Service knowledge. Able to demonstrate awareness of business needs; ability to provide quality customer service; ability to problem solve customer issues

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team

Strong relationship management skills

Ability to meet tight deadlines for both internal and external customers

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Ability to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work to ensure deliverable deadlines are met

Ability to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances to minimise potential problems

Ability to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.