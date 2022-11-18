Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Customer Service Team Leader- German Speaking

Customer Service Team Leader- German Speaking

Customer Service Team Leader- German Speaking

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142767BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?


Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

German speaking Customer Service Team Leader


Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:
  • Manage and supervise a back-office customer service team with complex process management and business interactions with the focus on master data changes and financial calculations for the end customer
  • Lead, monitor and review day-to-day operational performance, ensure meeting the KPI’s and SLA’s, management, and timely deliver goals to meet customer and stakeholder expectations
  • Provide relevant support and proactively interface with internal partners and stakeholders to resolve escalations and queries
  • Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations
  • Plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight any gaps or potential issues
  • Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals.
  • Coach senior and experienced team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization
  • Create a positive team atmosphere, encourage team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans
What You will need to be successful:
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • Fluency both in German and English languages (min. C1 level)
  • Minimum of 2+ years relevant experience in a customer services environment
  • Strong people and performance management skills, proven experience in coaching and leading a team
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
  • Strong time management and organization skills, able to prioritize and handle urgent issues and escalations
  • Eye for detail and punctuality
  • Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business
  • Ability to work independently and in a team as well
  • Confidence and ability to represent and support the team’s intent
  • MS Office application experience, SAP and CRM user experience is an advantage
Desirable Criteria:
  • Financial and/ or Master Data knowledge and background
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: extended paternity leave, mother-baby room etc.
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

