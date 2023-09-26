Customer Service Team Leader - Order Man

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Team Leader (Spanish Speaking)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Lead the order management team of Customer Service Representatives

Ensure timely resolution of Service Requests and activities within the Customer Relationship Management system

Deliver Customer Service and Order to Cash processes by managing workflow, ensuring adequate holiday training & sickness cover

Proactively develop the skills, competencies, and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with team members

Organise monthly team meetings with direct reports

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team

Ensure processes are embedded & adhered to consistently throughout the team

Run and analyse the identified Customer Service reports

Develop, achieve and monitor Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English and Spanish language

Flexibility to be able to adapt to the USA time zone working schedule

Relevant Customer Service knowledge and experience

Proven experience in coaching and leading a team

Strong relationship management skills

Proven experience in decision making and people management

Strong time management and organization and prioritization skills

Being able to meet tight deadlines for both internal and external customers

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Ability to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

Strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.