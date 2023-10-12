Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Customer Service Team Leader



In this role You will:

Allocating workload within the team

Acts as first point of escalation for the team and relevant businesses in case of operative issues

Performance management of the Solar Team

Developing the team members to ensure right capability and knowledge is kept at its continuity and at a high quality standard

Management of appropriate customer relationships within the GBS and the businesses/functions

Being responsible for the operational activities delivered by the Solar Team

Coaching and mentoring team members regarding specific issues and processes

Ensuring that team is advised about major process changes

Analyse performance reports

Assist in the implementation of policy changes, new work, and process changes.

Analyze and apply appropriate resolution on complex customer issues that are advanced from Business Partners, after sales coordinators and team leads

Lead investigation and communications on ‘declared’ incidents using GBS Incident Management Processes

Seek Legal support from AE regional Legal team to resolve the critical claims

Provide analysis and feedback on complex customer issues that are identified through complaints.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, system upgrades or modifications, as well as provide feedback and updates back to the team and department

Direct the work of team members, including coaching on process issues

Train current team members in process changes, system implementations, policy updates.

Provide input into employee’s performance reviews and make recommendations for final performance ratings

Identify employee’s strengths and opportunities and recommend development opportunities for employees to the Team Lead

Identify performance issues and recommend appropriate course of action (training, coaching etc.)

Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department

Serve on, and sometimes lead, projects for new initiatives or enhancements. Perform and / or coordinate UAT testing for BP Solar systems.

Support the Business Analyst, Team Leads, MTS leadership and with key business insights that tie to Key Performance Indicators

Work with third party vendors and BP Partners to assure they are supporting the customers in a timely manner

Identify gaps in current support processes, create and document work around solutions for gaps identified or when standard troubleshooting fails.

Create new work process procedures to support continuous improvement within the GBS as it relates to the BP Solar after sales warranty process.

Delegation of authority for the Team Lead, as needed

Leads the interviewing process of prospective team members for open positions and performs technical assessments of prospective team members as part of Assessment Center process.

Management of service partners and optimization of service partner network

Analysis and identification and root cause of failed component in Photovoltaic systems

Delegation of Authority for approval of warranty claims

Development of technical solutions for sophisticated After sales warranty claims

Production of technical reports and presentations for customers

Understanding of decisions which impact commercial

The ability to work with a wide range of people and groups with the GBS including the extended leadership team to resolve problems within scope

Provide insights into possible solar module suppliers to the P2P teams by constantly monitoring the solar market space.

We have the following requirements:

Proficiency in Microsoft packages

Prior experience and skill with CRM and Financial systems.

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Office, specifically Excel, and demonstrable ability to quickly learn and navigate software (pivots, formulas, etc.)

Prior experience leading a project or a team for an end-to-end process.

Detailed know-how of Photovoltaic- modules, Balance of System as well as construction, dimensioning and optimization of photovoltaic system

Management including training and control of 3rd party service companies

Able to meet tight deadlines

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems

Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



