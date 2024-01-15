Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Team Leader

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Manage a team with complex process management and business interactions

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Order to Cash services

Lead and support external/internal audits, identify to control risk and drive incident investigations

Proactively identify areas of process and quality improvement and raise those to the relevant collaborators and process owners

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner

Ensure timely resolution of raised queries and systemic issues by proactively seeking to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes

Support the implementation of Order to Cash Tower Strategy within your team

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals

Mentor team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization

Identify training opportunities focused on building long term capability in the teams. Help team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans.

Support Tower Leadership in developing a high performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs and expectations

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English and either Italian, Spanish or Portuguese language

3 years previous experience as a team lead in a customer services environment

Previous experience with SSCs and the automotive industry is an advantage

Ability to demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Proven Experience in Customer Service

Strong people management skills and proven experience in mentoring and leading a team

Strong performance management skills

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce is an advantage

Reporting skills with Excel and Power BI

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

