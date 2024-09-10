Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp is looking for Customer Service Team Leader in Türkiye to manage and supervise a Customer Facing or Backoffice team responsible for the delivery of services related to a key area of focus within the end to end Order to Cash process.

The role sits with BP GBS which defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

About the role:



FUNCTIONAL

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO standards across the organisation.

Manage a team with complex process management and business interactions

Monitor and review day-to-day operational performance to ensuring meeting the service level agreements and management goals to ensure delivery meets customer expectations. Plan and implement corrective actions whenever necessary.

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Order to Cash services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and relevant processes and policies.

Provide relevant support and interface with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve escalations and queries.

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Manage and supervise operational activities of the team including:

Customer Service Support

provides first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels.

ensures all queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

has a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels.

facilitates the receipt, coordination, processing and resolution of all sales orders.

Oversees customer activity including product information requests, price quote inquiries, order entry and fulfilment, shipment, material returns and issue resolution.

Manage the resolution processes of deductions, pricing / shipment discrepancies and customer complaints including disputes; coordinate exceptional orders.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly. Support operational updates to GBS and business management where applicable.

Proactively identify areas of process and quality improvement and raise those to the relevant stakeholders and process owners.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner.

Ensure timely resolution of escalated queries and systemic issues by proactively seeking to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes

Leadership & Supervisory

Support the implementation of Order to Cash Tower Strategy within your team.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Identify training opportunities focused on building long term capability in the teams. Help team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans.

Support Tower Leadership in developing a high performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs and expectations.

Resource Management

Perform quarterly FTE sizing, plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight any gaps or potential issues in a timely manner.

Previous experience:

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

Minimum of 18 months previous experience customer service skills in a customer services environment preferred.

Previous experience with GBS and relevant process understanding is an advantage.

Required skills/expertise:

Ability to demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours.

Excellent written/oral communication skills in English and ability to build effective working relationships.

Proven Experience in Customer Service.

Strong people management skills and proven experience in coaching and leading a team.

Strong performance management skills.

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and escalations.

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business.

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce and MS Office application.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Performance Management, Business Performance Reporting, Compliance Risk Management, Customer Complaint Resolution, Customer Inquiries, Decision Making, Developing Others, Influencing, Internal Management, Management of change, Negotiation, Operations Management, People Management, Project and programme management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.